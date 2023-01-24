Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia

Brothers Tim and Jon Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday.

YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia.

Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with Kinsley Enterprises confirmed Tuesday.

“We are deeply heartbroken to share news of the sudden and tragic passing of Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley while on a skiing trip in British Columbia," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Our entire Kinsley family is still processing this heartbreaking news of their deaths and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

"We know their presence as dedicated leaders in our organization and the community will be immensely missed by many and we are grateful for your love, understanding and prayers as our entire Kinsley family manages this loss.”

Tim Kinsley was the president of Kinsley Properties. He served in the company's real estate and construction business for 40 years after graduating from Colorado State University in 1988.

In addition to his services with the Kinsley company, he was second vice chair of the York County Community Foundation board, chairman of the foundation’s YorkCounts committee and a member of the executive committee of Better York.

Jon Kinsley was a part of Kinsley Construction for 36 years, including 26 years as president and three as president and CEO. He was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises.