Tick trouble: Experts say insect population is booming in Pennsylvania

There has been an increase in reports of ticks and Lyme disease across the state.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Lynn Bressler has spent most of her summer at the Selinsgrove Community Garden. Bressler and her family love being outside, but recently her wife got bit by a tick.

"It was absolutely positive for Lyme, but we found it quick enough it was hardly embedded, so we got lucky that time," Bressler said.

Bressler's wife is not alone.

"Over the last three weeks, I have seen a big huge jump in tick-related infections and illnesses," said Dr. Rutul Dalal, director of infectious diseases at UPMC North Central PA.

Dr. Dalal saw more than two dozen patients with tick bites last week. In addition to Lyme disease, Dr. Dalal is seeing patients with anaplasmosis, which is another tick-borne disease. Ticks typically thrive in tall grass, brush, and wooded areas, but they can live anywhere.

Dr. Dalal recommends using bug spray whenever you're outside; the more DEET, the better. DEET is the active ingredient in many insect repellents.

"Make sure you wear light-colored clothing so that you can easily spot the tick and easily yank it off. Most importantly, when you're done with your outdoor excursion, come in and shower," Dr. Dalal said.

As for Lynn Bressler, she makes sure to check for ticks when she leaves the garden.

"We haven't had a lot of sightings up here, fortunately, because we do kind of try and keep it mowed. I think we've just been really lucky this summer that we haven't had a flush of them," Bressler said.