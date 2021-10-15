Three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County results in one dead

Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Oct. 14 in Strasburg Township, which led to the death of one motorcyclist.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say one person died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township at 9 p.m. for a report of a three-vehicle crash, officials report.

According to authorities, a minivan and a motorcycle were traveling southbound on Route 896 behind a buggy. The minivan attempted to go around the buggy, crossing into the northbound lane and striking an SUV.

Due to the impact, the SUV swerved into the southbound lane and struck the oncoming motorcycle, causing a second collision, police stated.

Officials report the second collision caused the motorcyclist to be ejected over the side of a bridge into Pequea Creek. The victim was located shortly after and pronounced dead.