Three injured in York County crash involving pickup truck and car

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Lower Chanceford Township has left three injured, according to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services.
The crash reportedly occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Norris and Delta Roads.
According to Czech, the crash was a head-on collision involving a car and a pick-up truck. Three people were injured in the crash, including one that needed to be extracted from a vehicle.
There is no word at this time on the condition of the injured or the cause of the crash.