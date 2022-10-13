Three injured in York County crash involving pickup truck and car

The crash reportedly occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Norris and Delta Roads in Lower Chanceford Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Lower Chanceford Township has left three injured, according to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services.

The crash reportedly occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Norris and Delta Roads.

According to Czech, the crash was a head-on collision involving a car and a pick-up truck. Three people were injured in the crash, including one that needed to be extracted from a vehicle.