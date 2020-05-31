Three people injured after high-speed vehicle chase in Carlisle borough

The driver fled from police at a high speed through surrounding townships before crashing on South West Street near its intersection of West Church Street.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were injured after a high-speed vehicle chase in Carlisle borough Saturday.

At around 12:14 a.m., troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at North Hanover Street and Spring Road for multiple vehicle code violations, according to police documents.

The driver then fled from police at a high speed through surrounding townships before crashing on South West Street near its intersection of West Church Street.

The driver of the vehicle was flown to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The two passengers were also taken to the hospital for moderate injuries and were released, police said.

A controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were located at the scene, according to police.

Officials say charges are being prepared for the driver of the vehicle for DUI, possession with intent to deliver, fleeing and eluding police and multiple vehicle code violations.

The two passengers were also charged with possession with intent to deliver, according to police documents.