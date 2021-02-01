Three injured after crash on I-83 southbound near Conewago Township

Both drivers and a passenger in the Grand Cherokee were taken to York Hospital for their injuries.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were injured after a crash on I-83 southbound near Conewago Township Saturday morning, according to state police.

State police say the crash happened around 6:55 a.m. when the driver of a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control and struck an embankment and a tree. The driver of the vehicle then turned back onto the highway and collided with a concrete median.

According to authorities, the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic struck the Grand Cherokee as it was turning back on to the southbound lanes, and this impact caused the driver of the Grand Cherokee to be ejected from their seat.

