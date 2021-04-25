x
Three people injured in two separate shootings in Harrisburg

Police do not believe the two shootings are related at this time.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating two separate shooting that sent three juveniles to the hospital on Sunday. 

The first shooting was dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. near Brookwood and 21st Streets. 

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter says two juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Commissioner Carter said the second shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Market and 14th Streets. 

One juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital. 

Police do not believe these shootings are related, and the public is not in danger. 

Harrisburg Police are investigating. 

