Three people injured in two separate shootings in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating two separate shooting that sent three juveniles to the hospital on Sunday.

The first shooting was dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. near Brookwood and 21st Streets.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter says two juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Commissioner Carter said the second shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Market and 14th Streets.

One juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital.

Police do not believe these shootings are related, and the public is not in danger.