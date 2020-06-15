Trio facing animal cruelty charges after dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Perry County

Three people are facing animal cruelty charges after eleven dogs were found living in deplorable conditions, police say.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are facing animal cruelty charges after 11 dogs were found in conditions unsuited for animals to be living in, according to the police release.

Harvajean Shaffer, 42, Dorothy Roush, 69, and Donald Shaffer, 27, all of Duncannon, are facing animal cruelty charges for their role in the incident.

On June 11 around 11:30 a.m., police served a warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Cherry Street in Duncannon Borough.

Police found that 11 dogs were living in deplorable conditions, and that deceased cats were observed inside the residence.

Authorities say the odor from the residence from the animals not being let outside could be detected from across the street.