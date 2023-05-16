Three candidates vie for two spots in GOP primary for York County Commissioner

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler has backed newcomer Scott Burford against the incumbent commissioner, Ron Smith.

YORK, Pa. — Three people, two spots, that is what’s at stake for candidates seeking the Republican nomination for York County Commissioner.

“I’ve enjoyed the campaign cycle and I’m looking forward to victory here this evening," said Julie Wheeler, the president commissioner of York County

“I’m definitely a commissioner for the people of York County, I’m a public servant first," said Ron Smith, York County commissioner.

Smith and Wheeler are the incumbent candidates seeking reelection in November. Those two have served together for the past four years.

However, president commissioner Wheeler is supporting newcomer Scott Burford over her incumbent colleague.

“One of the things I campaigned on was bringing business acumen and leadership into county government," said Wheeler. "That’s what Scott Burford brings.”

“We have a real vision for York County and to move York County forward and to follow the strategic plan that’s already been put in place," Burford told FOX43.

Smith cites tension among different factions of York County’s Republican Party, which caused Wheeler to support Burford.

“At the end of the day, I think the differences are in our management styles," said Smith. "I’m not a micromanager, I’m a consensus builder.”

“You need a team of commissioners that works together to serve the 450,000 residents here in the county," said Wheeler.

York County GOP leaders did not endorse any of the candidates running for commissioner in the primary. Party Chair John O’Neill says voters will decide on the two strongest candidates for the November ballot.

“I think that’s the best way to have an election because you’re going to end up with the best of the best," said O'Neill.