Three Adams County CYS employees charged with child endangerment in 2020 death of Iris Mummert

The girl's mother, Felisha Ellis, received custody back in February 2020--three months before Iris died.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Three Adams County Children and Youth Services employees are facing criminal charges in connection to the May 2020 death of a 15-month-old child.

Iris Mae Mummert was 15 months old when her mother, 29-year-old Felisha Ellis, became frustrated and upset and shook her repeatedly--ultimately causing her death, according to court documents.

Steven Murphy, 63, of Dillsburg; Clarissa Kiessling, 44, of Hanover; and Sherri Depasqua, 46, of Dillsburg, are each charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Murphy was the CYS employee assigned to oversee Mummert's case. Kiessling was a CYS supervisor who oversaw Murphy and Depasqua was an assistant CYS administrator who oversaw both of them.



A Grand Jury was presented with the case on June 29. Investigators say the trio failed to provide the family with adequate support and supervision while the child was in the care of Adams County CYS, including ignoring numerous notifications, concerns, requests and recommendations from various professional service providers that were also involved with the family for over a years time.

All three have a tentative preliminary hearing on August 9.

Felisha Ellis, Iris's mother, was convicted in October 2021. Ellis pled guilty to murder of the third degree and is serving her 12-to-30-year sentence in State Prison.

Ellis shook Iris repeatedly and initially told investigators she dropped her, according to court documents. Iris was flown to Hershey Medical Center where doctors said she had numerous, very specific injuries that were not consistent with a simple fall.

When interviewed by investigators, Ellis said she had only got custody of her children back in February of 2020, according to state police reports.