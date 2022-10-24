'Threat of violence' causes Penn State to cancel Proud Boys event

"Such obstruction is a form of censorship, no matter who initiates it for what reasons," the university said in a statement to the public.

HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. — An event featuring the founder of the Proud Boys was canceled Monday night, according to Penn State University.

"Due to the threat of escalating violence associated with tonight's events, Penn State University Police determined that it was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety," the university announced in a statement.

Demonstrations reportedly turned violent surrounding the event, which led to the cancelation.

Recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys were founded by Gavin McInnes in 2016.

Uncensored America, a registered student organization at the university "dedicated to fighting for freedom of speech" and empowering young Americans "to fight for free speech in order to make American culture free and fun again," according to its mission statement, invited McInnes to appear on campus.

"The climate in our nation has been polarized for quite some time. On campuses across the country, violence is proliferating and individuals are being intimidated and even harmed. This must stop," Penn State said in its press release to the public.

The university continued that while the campus encourages peaceful protest, it becomes unacceptable when it obstructs the basic exchange of ideas.

"Such obstruction is a form of censorship, no matter who initiates it for what reasons," the statement said.