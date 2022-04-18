x
State Police investigating threat at Target Distribution Center in Franklin County

Officials are on scene of the Target Distribution Center in Chambersburg investigating a reported threat.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a threat at the Target Distribution Center in Franklin County.

According to State Police, officials are on scene of the Target Distribution Center in Chambersburg investigating a threat.

Authorities say that workers of the distribution center have been sent home for precautionary reasons, and officials are still actively investigating.

It is unclear exactly what threat was made.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

