State Police investigating threat at Target Distribution Center in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a threat at the Target Distribution Center in Franklin County.
Authorities say that workers of the distribution center have been sent home for precautionary reasons, and officials are still actively investigating.
It is unclear exactly what threat was made.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.