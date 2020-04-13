Thousands without power across the area after first wave of storms hits area

Almost 5,000 people are without power across Central Pennsylvania this morning.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thousands of people are without power this morning after a first wave of storms hit Central Pennsylvania Monday morning.

According to the Met-Ed outage map, nearly 4,000 people are without power in York County, while over 600 people are without power in Adams County, and 250 are powerless in Cumberland County.

PPL is reporting less outages, with about 100 people affected in Lancaster, and about 20 in Dauphin County.

The outages came amid high winds with storms that hit Central Pennsylvania Monday morning.