Thousands without power across central Pa. following afternoon storms

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thousands are without power across Central Pennsylvania following a line of storms Thursday afternoon.

According to PPL Outage Center, there are 26,368 Pennsylvanians without power at this time. Around 3,300 people are without power in Harrisburg, with 2,700 experiencing power outages in Dauphin County and an additional 1,400 in Perry County.

York and Adams Counties have an estimated 1,800 homes and businesses without power respectively and Lebanon County is facing roughly 1,400 power outages.

The estimated repair time for some Lancaster County residents is 10:30 p.m. tonight while some Harrisburg residents aren't expected to have power until nearly 3 a.m. Friday morning.