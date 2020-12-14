Thousands of Pennsylvanians to get access to high-speed internet services

Currently, almost one million Pennsylvania residents lack access to reliable high-speed internet access, according to the FCC.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Today, Governor Wolf announced that more than 327,000 Pennsylvania residents will get access to high-speed internet through the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction.

Thirteen internet providers in the state successfully bid in the auction and will now provide high-speed internet access in locations across the state that are underserved or do not have access to broadband that meets the current federal standards.

Over the next 10 years, the FCC will allocate $368.7 million to the internet providers in the state that will allow for a broadband build-out, which will benefit almost all counties in the state.

“In the 21st century, reliable high-speed internet service is a critical utility for homes and businesses alike. The lack of this technology in our communities inhibits our students and educators, businesses, the healthcare system, and more from truly connecting locally and globally. If we want to support our economy, give our students the tools to learn, and improve quality of life, we must expand broadband access,” Gov. Wolf said.

"The current pandemic has vividly demonstrated the pressing need to expand high-speed internet access to enable telehealth and allow students to connect with their classmates and teachers. As a result of this auction, hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians will gain this access, which is a significant step toward bridging the digital divide.”

Governor Wolf's Restore Pennsylvania plan, a $4.5 billion bipartisan proposal funded through a commonsense severance tax, would provide funding to completely bridge the digital divide in every community in the state. The funding would be available to support the installation of infrastructure to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has also strongly advocated for universal access to broadband and a presence in the federal auction process.

"I commend the Public Utility Commissioners for their strong leadership in expanding broadband to underserved areas, and pursuing every available dollar for the state, as well as the many stakeholders--including particularly Penn State University’s Rural Extension Program--that have helped to lay the groundwork to ensure the success of bidders in the most recent auction." Gov. Wolf said.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the Commissioners, Penn State, and other committed stakeholders to make progress towards our goal of universal broadband access across the commonwealth."