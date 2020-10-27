Thousands of mail-in ballots, plus polls to prepare. Are counties ready for election day?

Tuesday was the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania.

Thousands of mail-in ballots are coming through the doors of counties across Pennsylvania, but counties can't start counting them until 7 a.m. on the day of the election.

Hundreds of polls are poised to open with extra COVID-19 precautions.

And, county leaders are facing a possible surge of last minute applications, as the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot came on Tuesday.

In Cumberland County, spokesperson Samantha Krepps said the county is ready for what's to come. The county has already mailed out 59,000 ballots and has received 43,000 back to its office. Krepps said an estimated 1,000 ballots per day are being turned in by people in person at the county's drop-off location on 1601 Ritner Highway in Carlisle.

Krepps said the county plans to focus on the polls on the day of the election, and wait to count mail-in and absentee ballots the day after the election. The county did the same thing during the primary, when it had 31,000 mail-in ballots. That is 28,000 less than what is expected for November.

VOTING BY MAIL IN/ABSENTEE IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY

"I think the biggest challenge is yes, the volume of the amount of mail-in and absentee ballots that we have to get counted," said Krepps.

However, Krepps said the county is not worried about getting all of the mail-in ballots counted. She admits it is unclear when the county will have final results, telling FOX43 it took nearly three days to count the 31,000 mail-in ballots from the primary.

"What we're concerned about is doing it the right way. We don't want to be fast. We want to be accurate. We want to make sure that every vote will count," she said.

When asked why the county has chosen to begin counting mail-in ballots one day after the election, instead of starting at 7 a.m. on election day, she said "canvassing is a very exacting process. It's very detail oriented. And, we have to make sure to verify every voter."

VOTING AT POLLS IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY

"What our focus is for election day is the polls. we are concentrating all our efforts to make sure everyone is safe," said Krepps.

Cumberland County debuted new voting machines in the primary, which will also be used in November's election. Krepps said one of the county's main concerns is making sure that everything is working properly at all of its 118 precincts. The county plans to have 1200 poll workers.