'This thing almost killed me:' Franklin County man shares his battle with COVID-19

Douglas Doty, of Chambersburg, says doctors told him only 1 out of 20 patients recover from being intubated

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Franklin County man is now sharing his battle with COVID-19 after spending nearly three weeks in the hospital. Part of that time, he was intubated, and says, doctors told him he had a five percent chance of making it.

"This thing almost killed me," said Douglas Doty, had COVID-19.

It's been two weeks since Doty left Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. During the time he was on a ventilator and he doesn't remember much.

"I don't remember being intubated or very much of that time." said Doty. "It's one of those things where I kind of felt I was in limbo, sort of a dream state."

During that time, visitors were not allowed. Doty's girlfriend Michelle Clay had to call the hospital for daily updates on his status.

"The improvements were so gradual," said Clay. "And you wanted to tear your hair out because you're so helpless, you can't even be with the person."

Doty believes he caught the virus from a family game night. Clay was the only person of the group to not test positive for the virus. She never got tested because she wasn't showing symptoms, however, she believes she had it but was asymptomatic.

"It's so insidious that way where it affects some people like me where we don't even know if we were a carrier infecting other people," said Clay. "But it almost killed him."

While Doty is now feeling much better, he's still feeling the effects of the virus.

"This thing really kills your ability to just walk or go a simple distance," said Doty. "I used to be able to walk a long time, no I have to sit down after a half a trip around the park."

In a couple of weeks, Doty will meet with doctors to take another COVID-19 test to see if he is still actively carrying the virus. He will also be tested to see how many antibodies of the virus he has, which will be used for research.

"I feel like it's almost a duty of mine to move forward and step forward in anyway I can," said Doty. "So, that's one thing I'm looking forward to doing. Trying to bring a positive aspect to this whole experience."

Through all of this, Doty wants to make sure people not only know how hard this virus can hit but, thank those working tirelessly to make sure those who have the virus recover.