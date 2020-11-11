'This is a scenario that we've been planning for:' hospitals prepare for influx of COVID-19 patients as cases rise

WellSpan Health is reporting a 300% increase in hospitalization rates within the last 2-4 weeks

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Wednesday's record numbers come as daily case counts continue to grow here in Pennsylvania. In fact, WellSpan Health is reporting a 300% increase in hospitalization rates within the last 2-4 weeks. Despite the rapid increase, many healthcare systems say they are prepared for an influx in patients, with or without COVID-19.

Leaders at both UPMC and WellSpan Health said the rising number of cases does not come as a surprise, believing that many factors triggered this increase.

"That includes masking compliance opportunities, cooler weather," Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC senior medical director and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, said. "And more close gatherings especially indoors in either small numbers or larger numbers."

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are up at both healthcare systems, but the severity of cases, meaning those who need intensive care or ventilators, has gone down since the spring.

Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz with @UPMC says COVID-19 patients are less likely to need intensive care now than they did in the spring. ICU and ventilator rates have dropped by 50%. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/DxRs8eCNbQ — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) November 11, 2020

And though there is an increase in younger patients with COVID-19, most do not require long-term hospitalization.

"The concern right now within our health system is our predictive modeling shows that our counties may not yet be peaking from this most recent wave," Dr. Anthony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician executive, WellSpan, said.

With that concern comes hope - as pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced this week that new results show its vaccine to be 90% effective against COVID-19.

"That's a fantastic development," Dr. Yeal said. "but I want to temper my enthusiasm by cautioning that it's still early."

"It is the opinion of many people working on these vaccines that they will not be a magic bullet," Dr. Aquilina said. "At least not right away. But we remain cautiously optimistic."

Both healthcare systems remain confident that they are equipped to deal with any kind of influx of patients, as they continue to learn more about the virus.

"This is a scenario that we've been planning for over the past many months," Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz, chief medical officer of the UPMC ICU Service Center and executive vice chair of critical care medicine, said. "We have new telemedicine capabilities that expand our reach, we have physical space solutions to accommodate additional patient volume, and we have new protocols that reflect our more advanced understanding of treatment and transmission."