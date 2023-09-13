Need something to do in York County? These local attractions are for you

Looking for something to do in York County? Here's a list of attractions and things that you may find interesting!

YORK, Pa. — Looking for something to do in York County? Here's a list of attractions and things that you may find interesting!

If you are looking to tour factories in the area, here is where you can visit.

Sunrise Soap Company : At this visitor-friendly factory you can purchase Handcrafted soaps, lotions, lip balms, and more. They have two locations in York County and one in Gettysburg. Their products are made fresh daily, visit their online website store here.

: At this visitor-friendly factory you can purchase Handcrafted soaps, lotions, lip balms, and more. They have two locations in York County and one in Gettysburg. Their products are made fresh daily, visit their online website store here. York Time Institute: Here, you can take courses and/or earn a diploma in the conservation and restoration of antique and fine timepieces. They also create custom watches and clocks. If you are interested in this craft, be sure to contact them here.

Fitness and Games:

Crossfit York : Looking to lose weight, train for triathlons, maintain or sustain your current fitness, or move from the couch to a 5K? Crossfit York may be the community you are looking for. They provide options for remote coaching and the first session is free! Request your first session here.

: Looking to lose weight, train for triathlons, maintain or sustain your current fitness, or move from the couch to a 5K? Crossfit York may be the community you are looking for. They provide options for remote coaching and the first session is free! Request your first session here. House of Yoga : This community-based yoga course has an intense style of classes. Most focus on body movement with the movement of breathing, so most classes are held at 85 to 90 degrees. House of Yoga also provides options for nonheated and restorative classes throughout the week. Find out more about their workshop and training here.

: This community-based yoga course has an intense style of classes. Most focus on body movement with the movement of breathing, so most classes are held at 85 to 90 degrees. House of Yoga also provides options for nonheated and restorative classes throughout the week. Find out more about their workshop and training here. Escape Games Live: This interactive activity puts you in a room with friends to solve puzzles and exit. Are you looking for a group challenge? Find out how to book on their website.

Theatre and Music

Kable House Presents: This venue gives people a chance to attend an independent concert series hosted at York's historic Central Market House. Find out more about upcoming concerts and where to find tickets here

York Symphony Orchestra: This show has been performing since they were formed in 1933. Today, the business still hosts events for the public to come out and enjoy different pieces that the chorus performs. Find out about their upcoming performances on the website.