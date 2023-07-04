Thieves steal high-value, used vehicles from dealership in Scranton

A car dealership is down six vehicles after thieves pulled off a movie-like heist in the middle of the night and the owner is asking for the public's help.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Early Thursday morning, thieves broke into Churilla Auto Sales on North Keyser Avenue and stole several high-value used vehicles off the lot. The total loss is about $200,000.

"I would have to say they're professionals because it looks like they were in and out in 20 minutes, and to do all that and 20 minutes can't be your first time. They pried the door open right there with something, they cut the wire coming in off the pole into the box and stole six cars," said owner David Churilla.

Churilla says the thieves also stole a safe containing thousands of dollars and car titles.

The cut power didn't allow the business to check its surveillance cameras, but other technology came in hand.

"We had GPSs in random cars, and one, luckily, was one of our cars with the GPS," said Churilla.

Three cars have been found, but three vehicles are still missing, a red Chevy Corvette, a white Dodge Ram, and a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Churilla says the loss of the vehicles is bad, but the loss of business has hurt too.

"We still don't have power. We'll hopefully have it by the end of the day. And we're losing two days of business and losing whatever's in that safe, which is titles, files, and just stuff we were working on this week," Churilla said.

There is a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the thieves.

If you have any surveillance video or information on the thefts at Churilla Auto Sales, you can call Scranton Police at 570-348-4134.