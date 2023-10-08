The Weekender music festival kicks off in Harrisburg

The family-friendly music festival takes over the city on August 10 and August 11.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Weekender Music Festival kicked off in Harrisburg at Harrisburg University on Thursday.

This cross-city and cross-community music event featured a line up of local, regional, national, and international award-winning artists.

But, organizers said the festival was much more than music.

On Thursday, they said guests could hear from the nation's most prominent rising millionaires of color as they share their stories and tips on success in building a financial empire.

Organizers emphasized that Thursday night was about wellness, back-to-school support, and strengthening the neighborhoods in Harrisburg.

The festival was made possible by a collaboration between Harrisburg Housing Authority, the City of Harrisburg, and Levels Ready Entertainment.

The Weekender runs August 11 & 12.

