How to prepare for a spike in energy bills this winter

Experts say people can implement some tips to help customers use electricity wisely during the cold winter months.

YORK, Pa. — People tend to spend more time in their homes during the winter months, causing more electricity to be used.

“You use a lot of electricity for both cooling and heating. The motor that circulates all that nice warm air throughout your home, throughout your duct, that is powered by electricity," said Todd Meyers with FirstEnergy Corporation.

Met-Ed’s price to compare for non-shopping customers has spiked largely due to increases in the cost of natural gas and other commodities used as fuel to generate power.

“For customers who use about 750 kilowatt hours of electricity a month, that’s what a typical residential customer uses. Their bills went from about $105 to $116, about an $11 difference," said Meyers.

FOX43 checked with PPL and Adams electric but did not hear back.

“Controlling the thermostat is very important, open the drapes in the daytime, the curtains, let that sun in," said Meyers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) administers the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides assistance to renters and homeowners for heating bills so low-income Pennsylvanians can stay warm and safe during the winter months.

While the 2022-2023 LIHEAP season is not yet open, pre-season applications have started to be mailed to previous LIHEAP recipients who will be able to submit the application via COMPASS or with a pre-season paper application.

The regular season will open on Nov. 1 and will run through April 28, 2023. FOX43 will publicize information on the benefit amounts closer to the opening of the 22-23 LIHEAP season. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) may also have information about other assistance options for consumers.