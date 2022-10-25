The Shoe House in York County is officially open for renters

Located at 197 Shoe House Road in York County, the house has been converted for the ultimate mini-getaway.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a shoe? The Haines Shoe House can now be your short-term vacation rental!

Located at 197 Shoe House Road in Hellam Township, York County, the house has been converted for the ultimate mini-getaway.

Listed on VRBO, the house boasts of a fire pit, hot tub, and picnic area, alongside three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

For $226 a night, residents can stay at the historic house for three nights in total.

Beginning Nov. 1, customers can book the house throughout the rest of the year.