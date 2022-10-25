x
The Shoe House in York County is officially open for renters

Located at 197 Shoe House Road in York County, the house has been converted for the ultimate mini-getaway.
Haines Shoe House

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a shoe? The Haines Shoe House can now be your short-term vacation rental! 

Located at 197 Shoe House Road in Hellam Township, York County, the house has been converted for the ultimate mini-getaway. 

Listed on VRBO, the house boasts of a fire pit, hot tub, and picnic area, alongside three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

For $226 a night, residents can stay at the historic house for three nights in total. 

Beginning Nov. 1, customers can book the house throughout the rest of the year. 

