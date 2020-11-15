Annual Red Kettle campaign kick-off

LEBANON, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Lebanon kicked off its annual Red Kettle fundraising season today. This year's theme, Rescue Christmas , is an effort to assist thousands of folks in our community who have fallen on hard times. The Salvation Army estimates that Red Kettle donations will be down this year by up to 50%. It says that is in no small part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marlon Rodriguez, at lieutenant with The Salvation Army of Lebanon says that is why your donation is needed now more than ever before. "This campaign is so much more important this year because we have so much people coming in to request help through our programs," Rodriguez told FOX43. "Whether that be you know rent assistance and so on, they need help."