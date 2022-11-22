Reopening of Yorktowne Hotel delayed

Officials don’t have a specific date on when they plan to reopen. However, the hotel’s website has the opening date listed as January 31 of 2023.

YORK, Pa. — Those who have been waiting for the highly anticipated reopening of the Yorktowne Hotel will have to wait a little bit longer for it to open.

The reopening has been delayed by a few weeks, according to officials with the hotel.

Officials say the reason it's being delayed is due to supply chain issues.

“Some of those supply chain issues affect some guest-facing services, and we would really prefer to open at 100%," said Kim Hogeman, the director of strategic development at the York Economic Alliance.

Some of the items they are missing are kitchen and refrigeration equipment. Officials say they are also making sure to add all the last-minute details.

“All of the guest furniture, and getting the kitchen equipment, getting those pieces installed, and then purchasing things like food, liquor and getting all the bedsheets in place, staging the rooms, hanging the artwork," said Hogeman.

Officials say they still don’t have a specific date on when they plan to reopen. However, the hotel’s website has the opening date listed as January 31 of 2023.