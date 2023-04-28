The Peyton Walker Foundation's 'Beat Goes On Adventure Race' will be held Saturday

You can get muddy and break a sweat for a cause at The Peyton Walker Foundation's largest fundraiser event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — The second annual Beat Goes on Adventure Race is back on the hills at Roundtop Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 29.

This is the Peyton Walker Foundation's largest fundraiser of the year. Money raised will go toward their life saving efforts around the community.

Runners can choose between a 2K or 5K run on Saturday. But what they cannot choose, is to avoid the obstacles.

And this race ain't easy.

The 5K race features 12 challenging obstacles – including cargo nets, slides, tunnels, paintball and more.

The 2K Fun Run race will feature 5 less challenging obstacles, featuring tires, climbing and more.

The race starts at 9 a.m.