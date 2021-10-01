The PA dept. of agriculture adds the "Butter Up" contest to the 2021 farm show

The 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show is all virtual due to COVID-19, but the new contest "Butter Up" will bring you some fun right at home.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is adding a new competition to the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show line up.

Pennsylvanians will now be able to participate in a virtual contest called "Butter Up."

Contests can use up to five pounds of butter to create their own masterpiece.

The idea comes from the cancellation, due to COVID-19, of the thousand-pound sculpture that is usually unveiled the week of the farm show.

Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, says she hopes the competition will help Pennsylvanians put a greater emphasis on their local dairy products.

"We're hoping people will submit butter sculpture creations made from Pennsylvania butter," Shannon Powers said, "this is a way of finding out how I can find Pennsylvania butter in my grocery store."

Powers says the butter sculpture competition is one of the many ways Pennsylvanians can enjoy the farm show but also learn what goes into putting it all together.

"This year what we're doing is bringing farm show into your home so you can experience farm show and meet some of those people who bring food to your table," she said.

If you don't know where to begin, the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Facebook page features a how-to video to get some ideas flowing.

Entries will be accepted throughout the week through the Facebook page and winners will be decided through fan voting.

There will be one winner chosen from each age group.

Prizes include $25 and $50 gift cards donated from the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association to grocery stores such as The GIANT Company, C&S Wholesalers, Wegmans and many more.

Those who wish to apply can find the rules for the "Butter Up" competition on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's website.