The Murph Challenge: Why, how to do it

YORK, Pa. — Some people are using their bodies to honor the fallen on Memorial Day.

The Murph Challenge, or simply just the "Murph," is a workout that consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 body squats and another one-mile run to finish.

This intense workout is dedicated to Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, who gave the ultimate sacrifice back in Afghanistan in 2005.

Every Memorial Day, people all over the country participate in the workout to push themselves mentally and physically in honor of fallen military personnel and first responders.

This fitness challenge is also the official annual fundraiser for the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Participants can pay to register on Memorial Day to commit to doing the Murph and submit their times to compare with others.