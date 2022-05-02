The Movement in York County hopes to continue mission of equality and non-violence with Give Local York donations

The Movement is a grassroots organization that's been promoting non-violence and economic equality in York County since 2015.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — “Gun violence has been tearing families apart, even my family is no exception," said Anu Banks, executive director of The Movement, a grassroots organization in York County.

Banks lost his nephew to gun violence just a month ago. But with his program, he’s hoping to solve this ongoing crisis.

“Equity in economy, education, in food, housing, basic needs of life," he said.

Since 2015, The Movement has been working to promote non-violence and economic equality in York County.

“We’ve impacted by allowing people to know they have a voice or someone there that they can come to and get a remedy," Banks explained.

He’s partnered with Give Local York, the biggest day of giving in York County, for the past three years with the hope of continuing that mission.

“My goal is to be able to continue to do what we do as far as our food pantry, our after-school programs, helping people with bills or helping people with clothing," he said.

Last year, the community raised $3.7 million for Give Local York of that The Movement received $2,000.

On May 6th, you can get the opportunity to impact this organization deeply rooted in York.

“It definitely impacts to a degree, sometimes these impacts you have to see the results of these resources," said Banks.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County. The Movement of York is just one of the organizations that will benefit from the day of giving.