The Manheim Township Historical Society hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The event included music, presentation of colors, rifle salute, taps and moment of silence to remember those who were lost.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Manheim Township Historical Society held a remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 memorial site behind the township's public library.

The ceremony — open to the public— paid tribute to the victims and honored the first responders who lost their lives. It was also to remember those who helped in the rescue-recovery efforts that followed at Ground Zero.

“ Although 9/11 evokes sad thoughts and solemnity, it also evokes thoughts of bravery and heroism. It brought all of us together,” said Manheim Township Police Chief, Tom Rudzinski in a release. “It is an honor to have a small piece of the World Trade Center and a beautiful memorial right here in Manheim Township.”

The event included music, presentation of colors, rifle salute, taps and moment of silence to remember those who were lost.

There were also remarks from Manheim Township Historical Society President, Benton Webber, Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Director, Matt Stopa and U.S army retired, colonel Col. Michael Angelo and B.G. David E. Wood.