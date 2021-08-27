The history behind Lake Marburg

Weidner said the name of the lake came from the village of Marburg that was removed in order to insert the lake.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Lake Marburg started over 50 years ago to give green space for all Pennsylvania residents within 25 miles.

Ranae Weidner, who is an environmental education specialist, says this park started with an idea from the 1960's when Maurice Goddard was in charge of what was then the Department of Forest and Water. The organization wanted to get a greenspace of park with 25 miles in the state.

Goddard convinced the government to set aside $70 million of land to preserve it for Pennsylvanians and that's where project 70 came from.

Weidner said if you can do it outside you can almost do it all at Codorus.

The the name of the lake came from the village of Marburg that was removed in order to insert the lake, according to Weidner. It was your typical small town of about 40 houses and leveled everything in order to put the lake in.

There are stories of people swimming through houses under the lake which is not true, Weidner said.

"It's your general local rumor, its local legend."

There are no structures underneath the lake other than the infrastructure that used to be there, Weidner said.

The old roads and bridges that were lost become visible as the lake level gets lower throughout the year

"But there are no houses no churches or mills or anything like that," said Weidner.

The park is open all year long from sunrise to sunset.