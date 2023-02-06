Let your outdoor spirit run wild at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg

Join around 200,000 people to visit 1,000 gaming, fishing and camping vendors, packed inside the Farm Show Complex.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The temperatures may be low, but don't let that stop you from getting into the outdoor spirit!

And luckily, you can stay inside to do it.

Around 1,000 fishing, hunting and camping vendors are packed to the brim inside the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg for the Great American Outdoor Show.

While you're there, learn from the best and sit in on educational seminars, meet your favorite outdoor celebrities or visit the Eddie Eagle Kids' Zone.

The Great American Outdoor show invites you to explore nine halls of guns, archery, fishing tackle, tree stands, boats, RVs, and test some of the latest products on the market.

You can also enjoy demonstrations including live fishing and Dock Dogs jumping competitions. Or if you want to test your aim, check-out the 3D Bowhunter Challenge.

The Great American Outdoor Show runs for nine days. For tickets, click here.

Hours:

Saturday, February 4: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Sunday, February 5: 10:00am - 5:00pm

Monday, February 6 - Friday, February 10: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday, February 11: 9:00am - 7:00pm