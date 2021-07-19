The good and bad of rain for lawns and plants

When it comes to plants and your lawn, rain is good, but how much is too much?

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — July has been hot and humid. It's also been very rainy.

Wet weather has its pros and cons when it comes to your lawn and plants.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Strauser Nature's Helpers near East Stroudsburg to discuss some of the cons and get helpful information.

Tip number one, watch how low you're cutting your grass when lots of rain is in the forecast.

"With the heavy amount of rain we've gotten, it's definitely boosted the growth of the grass. So for us, it's about keeping the grass cut higher. It allows it to grow without doing any high damage to it. The water is contained within the blade itself. So if you cut it too low when it's full of water, it's going to start to shock each blade and shock each bit of the turf, and that can lead to long-lasting damage," said Jared Gilbertsen, Strauser Nature's Helpers.

You might notice that the rain created a mushroom patch in your yard. That's natural.

"There's not a lot you can do with mushrooms. I mean mushrooms like decomposing matter, and they like wet, humid conditions," said Robin Anglemyer, Strauser Nature's Helpers.

When we get a lot of rain, it's not just your grass you have to worry about. Consider your flowers, too.

Robin Anglemyer says diseases and funguses can appear.

"Those to look out for would be in the Rhododendron family. Actually, Rhododendrons have root rot and a root fungus. They can cause the Rhododendron to look like they are dying maybe because of lack of water, wilted leaves, droopy leaves, yellowing, and really when you know they don't have lack of water because of all the rain, it could be a sign that they have a disease," said Anglemyer.