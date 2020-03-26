The GIANT Company launches #MoreForAll social media campaign to address panic-buying during COVID-19 pandemic

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The GIANT Company on Thursday launched a social media campaign titled #MoreForAll in an effort to curtail panic-buying.
GIANT is asking its customers to limit their purchases to what they truly need right now, according to a press release issued by the GIANT Company. By giving everyone access to essential items, this will allow everyone to care for themselves and their families and ensure our local food banks can continue to serve their communities in this time of need, the release stated.
GIANT says they want to make sure everyone has a full plate tomorrow and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.