The Foolers national tour makes its first stop in York

The Foolers, curated by the illusionist duo, Penn and Teller, is bringing their national tour to York.

YORK, Pa. — Four of the worlds best illusionists will be hitting the stage on Friday at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center in York, as their first stop in a tour.

The Foolers, a brain-child of famous illusionist duo, Penn and Teller, is a national tour that brings a live and interactive show full of mind-bending magic and hilarious comedy routines.

Featured illusionists include, Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane Peterson, Matt Donnelly, and Vinny Grosso.

They achieved the difficult task of impressing Penn & Teller with their magic and now they come together for one night only to bring their celebrated Las Vegas-caliber magic to live audiences across the country.

The magic kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center in York.

You can find tickets here.

