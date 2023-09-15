The Foolers national tour makes its first stop in York

The Foolers, curated by the illusionist duo, Penn and Teller, is bringing their national tour to York.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Four of the worlds best illusionists will be hitting the stage on Friday at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center in York, as their first stop in a tour.

The Foolers, a brain-child of famous illusionist duo, Penn and Teller, is a national tour that brings a live and interactive show full of mind-bending magic and hilarious comedy routines.

Featured illusionists include, Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane Peterson, Matt Donnelly, and Vinny Grosso.

They achieved the difficult task of impressing Penn & Teller with their magic and now they come together for one night only to bring their celebrated Las Vegas-caliber magic to live audiences across the country.

The magic kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center in York.