Historic barn, The Englewood, to reopen in Dauphin County after closing for renovations

Renovations include a concert hall, a restaurant and a brewery.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Englewood in Hershey prepares to reopen its doors featuring many renovations on Monday.

Renovations include a concert hall, a restaurant and a brewery.

The newly remodeled barn can accommodate more than 600 people.

However, marketing and creative director at The Englewood in Hershey, Ang Moramarco, said it will open up to smaller crowds because of Covid-19 regulations.

"We're just taking every precaution and recommendation from the CDC and the state, and making sure that we are following every rule that we can," said Moramarco.

Co-owner, Rick Russell, said the regulations will not stop the facility from providing a good experience.

"Our hopes for tomorrow is that everyone has a good experience, tells their friends and that we can minimize the clunkiness that is inherent to an opening day," said Russell.