The election in PA still hasn't been called, but Trump supporters are already rallying for 'audit' of vote

Trump supporters rallied on the steps of the state Capitol Thursday calling for an 'audit' of votes, even as Pennsylvania's final vote count has not been reported

The election has still not been called in Pennsylvania, but supporters of Donald Trump are already calling for an 'audit' to the vote count.

As the counting of mail-in, provisional, and military ballots continue in the state, supporters of President Trump rallied on the steps of the state capitol.

They chanted 'stop the steal' and called for an audit of the results, claiming they want to make sure every 'legal' vote counts.

President Donald Trump’s campaign sued to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency” on Wednesday.



However, the Associated Press reported at that time there have been no reports of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania.

More than 3.1 million mail-in ballots were filed in Pennsylvania and counties have been warning for weeks those ballots would take time to count.

Currently in the state mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 can be counted as long as those ballots arrive by November 6. The US Supreme court upheld that decision but left open the possibility of possibly revisiting the issue in the future. Multiple Pennsylvania counties are separating ballots that arrive from Nov. 4-6 and are not counting them as they wait on the final decision.

The Governor said the state would fight any attempt to undermine the election.