Tabletop gaming as a therapeutic activity | Give Local York

The Bodhana Group specializes in the use of tabletop board games and role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons for therapy, skill-building and educational purposes.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York, a day of philanthropy designed to support the nonprofits helping people right in your own community, will take place from May 4 & 5.

As the event draws nearer, FOX43 is highlighting some of the nonprofits that will benefit from the donations.

The Bodhana Group is one of those organizations.

The group specializes in the use of tabletop board games and role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons for therapy, skill-building and educational purposes.

"While you're playing the game, you're learning valuable skills, you're developing capacities," Jack Berkenstock Jr., executive director of the nonprofit, said. "It's not hit-you-over-the-head therapy; it's a very natural transition."

The group works with all ages, from children to adults. Berkenstock Jr. says using games can make the therapeutic experience seem less confrontational and invasive.

"When kids are playing together in the adventure in a Dungeons & Dragons quest, what we're actually doing is helping them work on social interaction skills, teamwork, problem solving, conflict resolution, even things like emotional management," he said. "We create a stressful scene in the game and the kids are like, 'what am I feeling?' And we're like, 'it's okay, let's talk about it.'"

The Bodhana Group's name comes from a Sanskrit word that means leading to an awakening or understanding.

Donations from Give Local York will be used to help get the word out, participate in conferences and bring professionals into the Bodhana Group to both help the organization and learn more about utilizing game therapy in their own practices.

There are tons of volunteer opportunities throughout the year, including a chance to help with the convention the group hosts every year.

Anyone who is interested in the nonprofit's mission can also follow along with it on Facebook.