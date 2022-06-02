'The Black Travel Experience' connecting tourists to black businesses in Harrisburg

Visit Hershey & Harrisburg rolled out The Black Travel Experience in January to bridge the gap between black tourists and black businesses in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Stefan Hawkins is the owner of the first vegan restaurant in Harrisburg.

He's part of the 3% of black-owned businesses in Harrisburg, a city where more than 50% of the population is black, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"We need all of the support that we can get to grow as a demographic within our own city," Hawkins said.

That support possible with the Black Travel Experience, the first of its kind in Central PA.

"The travel experience connects black travelers to businesses, events, experiences and stories that highlight the region's diversity," said Mary Smith, President/CEO Visit Hershey & Harrisburg.

Located on the website for Visit Hershey & Harrisburg, the Black Travel Experience is an online resource connecting tourists to black businesses in Harrisburg.

"Messaging that promotes diversity is definitely a critical part of our outreach," Smith said.

Since the launch of The Black Experience in January, Hawkins said he's already seeing an impact.

"I am seeing a bit of an influx that I think any other business would because I'm the first of few kinds in the Central PA here," he said.

Hawkins said 60% of his customers are tourists, while the other 40% are locals.

While he's thankful for the support and this new resource, he added support for black businesses in the area shouldn't be performative.

"I would want people more so to support black businesses based upon the good product and the good customer service than the fact of 'hey this is a black or a black woman, let's go because it's the right thing to do'," Hawkins explained.