The American Red Cross urges you to donate blood to help address local shortages

The JCC in York Township hosted an American Red Cross Blood Drive today as local hospitals are still in need of donations.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a blood transfusion.

But during an ongoing pandemic, the need becomes even greater for blood and platelet donors, according to the American Red Cross.

Blood drives are essential in helping to fill the missing A’s, B’s and O’s throughout the year.

You may not think of one donation as a large contribution, but it only takes one pint of blood to save up to three lives.

Bonnie Wolf, an account manager with the American Red Cross, says while O blood types are in high demand, the need for all blood types is constant and ongoing.

“ We need all of the blood types, but the one’s that are extremely short are, O negative, O positive and B negative," she says.

While there are COVID-19 patients who require blood, cancer patients, accident victims and many others with life threatening conditions are still need of blood as well.

Donors from everywhere in South Central PA have come in and given the gift of life, and Wolf says the feedback has been tremendous.

“I think donors, a lot of donors donate blood because it does make them feel good," she says. "They know that the blood is needed, and I think it just gives them a good feeling to know that they are helping.



Donating blood is a great way to help the American Red Cross, there are plenty of other ways to help for those who are hesitant about donating blood during a global pandemic.