Inflation and avian flu to cause more expensive Thanksgiving dinner

According to the USDA, the cost of a whole turkey is up 23% from last year, and bone-in breast turkeys are up 33%.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Thanksgiving dinner will be a little more expensive this year, thanks to increased turkey prices.

According to the USDA, the cost of a whole turkey is up 23% from last year, and bone-in breast turkeys are up 33%.

“Consumers have been used to high prices: high gas prices, fuel prices, food prices," said Walter Kunisch with Hilltop Securities. "You want to talk about tightening the belt around the table this year.”

Kunisch says avian flu is playing a large role in increased poultry prices. So far, more than 47 million birds have been affected in 42 states, and numerous farms across central Pennsylvania have experienced major outbreaks.

According to the USDA, turkey production is at its lowest point in 10 years, with production running 3% below 2021 levels.

He adds that inflation has also affected prices, making it more expensive to raise turkeys.

“When you combine those operating costs, like your diesel fuel, propane costs, labor costs, with higher input prices like corn and soybean meal, that’s contributing to the overall price appreciation," said Kunisch. “It’s kind of like a perfect cocktail, so to speak, and it’s appropriate for the holidays.”

While more turkeys are expected to become available closer to the holiday season, Kunisch says it's still unclear how that will impact prices going forward.

“I wouldn’t expect over the next 60 days, as we enter into peak demand for turkey, to really expect a material price decrease," said Kunisch.