Local organization donates Thanksgiving meals to first responders

The Kesher Israel Congregation has delivered meals to firefighters, EMS and police officers for more than two decades.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — While many people spent time with family and friends on Thanksgiving, the Kesher Israel Congregation chipped in to make and deliver meals to Harrisburg City firefighters.

“They are all on their job today. They’re on their posts waiting in case something happens and they’re not enjoying themselves with their families like we all are,” said Ann Rosenberg, an organizer of the congregation’s dinner committee.

Meals were hand delivered in boxes and aluminum trays. They included all the fixings from turkey with gravy, green beans and desserts.

“It’s so great that the community does this for us, makes us feel appreciated. It makes us know that the community recognizes that we’re here,” said Connor Davis, a Harrisburg firefighter.

RIGHT NOW: Kesher Israel Congregation of Harrisburg is planning to deliver meals to first responders, a tradition that began after 9/11. More on the story tonight on @fox43 #Thanksgiving #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/psQj8wESsU — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) November 25, 2021

It’s a tradition that began 21 years ago after the September 11th terror attacks.

“First responders are those invisible people, when we need them, they run that way into danger and I think the entire country found out how important first responders are and how underappreciated they are,” said Rosenberg.