Thaddeus Stevens artifacts rediscovered, donated

A wallet, a bible and a law book belonging to Thaddeus Stevens were donated to the Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History and Democracy.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Newly rediscovered artifacts belonging to Thaddeus Stevens were recently found by The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County.

These artifacts include the statesman's wallet, a Bible and law book.

Members of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County say they found the items at their headquarters while doing the archival inventory portion of their digitization process.

They concluded they would donate the personal items to the Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History and Democracy in Lancaster.