Terre Hill preps for annual Community Days Festival

All the money raised through the event will go towards the improvement of Terre Hill Memorial Park.

TERRE HILL, Pa. — The Terre Hill Community Days Festival kicks off tomorrow, and organizers are hoping the public attends.

The annual Terre Hill Days Community Festival will be held this July 13 - 16.

The annual event features free nightly musical entertainment as well as food, children’s activities, games and carnival rides. Over a dozen food vendors will be in attendance with an assortment of delicious food. Admission and parking are free.

“We’re actually celebrating 75 years this year that somebody had the foresight to obtain this land and make this park for us,” said Craig Styer, vice president of Terre Hill Committee.

The money will go towards mulch for the playground, maintenance, repairs to the kitchen equipment and other improvements in the park.

“We’ve been updating some buildings, and we’re hoping to build a new building and do some constant maintenance,” said Styer.

Highlights this year include oldies band The Nomads on Thursday night, Nashville recording artist Jess Zimmerman on Friday night and the Josh Squared Band on Saturday. An arts and crafts fair will also be held Saturday morning, and the event wraps up with fireworks Saturday night at 10 p.m.