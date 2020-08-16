Tenants fight to stay put after VFW Post tells them they need to move

The VFW says it can't afford the taxes on the properties, but the tenants say they don't know where to go during a pandemic.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Some families in york county are protesting to stay put.

VFW Post 7012 in New Freedom is ordering the families to vacate their homes come October.

That organization owns the properties.

However, some tenants say they have no idea where to go during a pandemic.

"I'm just worrying about where my kids are going to lay their heads."

Brittany Jones has rented a property from VFW post 7012 in new freedom for almost a decade.

Now she's being told she has to pack up and leave by October.

"It's heartbreaking. I have kids in this house. I take care of my disabled mother," said Jones.

Jones and about 100 people from the New Freedom area are protested against what they're calling a lease termination on Saturday.

The commander of the VFW has told FOX43 this decision was a long time coming and that the taxes on the properties are too much of a burden.

Because of that, six families are being told they need to move in the fall.

Something that seems impossible for some people especially right now.

"With COVID going on there are no houses on the market, barely any houses for rent. I have a dog, it's hard to find a place with my dog," said Jones.

"These people don't want to stay here forever, maybe just let them stay until after a pandemic."

Kyle Hopkins is a member and Chaplin of the VFW post.

He has made it clear he is against the organization's decision to make these tenants move.

After he spoke with FOX43 a few weeks ago he was sent a letter.

A member of a VFW in York County is sent this letter after he says he stood up for tenants who he believes should not be told to move out of their homes in the middle of the pandemic.



We’ll hear from him and the tenants coming up on @fox43 in just a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/S1krqvfRLi — Jackie De Tore (@jackiedetore) August 16, 2020

"It's basically a cease and desist letter from the VFW as an organization letting me know that if I continue forward with any of this that there will be administrative actions within the organization. So I don't know, they're going to throw me out maybe? I don't know."

Now, he's turning it to ashes.

"If this is what the organization is about, it's not an organization I want to be a part of anyway."

Hopkins says some members of the VFW are trying to help the families find somewhere else to go.

However, he says the organization should remember that its focus is on the local community and that's what the protest is all about.

"This is a show of support for these tenants. I don't think the VFW realizes the negative connotations this is going to have on the organization as a whole."

As for the tenants, they want just one thing.

"I just think they should give us more time," said Jones.

We did reach out to the VFW president - to ask what he thinks about the protest and why he sent the cease and desist letter to Hopkins.

So far, we have not heard back.

To be clear, this would not be a violation of Governor Wolf's eviction and foreclosure moratorium.