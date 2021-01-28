Faith leaders reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Wednesday, January 27, is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It marks the day Auschwitz, the largest concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland was liberated.
Temple Beth El in Lancaster hosted a night of remembrance.
Area faith leaders honored the six million Jewish people systematically killed by the Nazi regime during World War II.
Speakers highlighted the importance to remember the holocaust as a sign of humanity and to reflect on what went wrong.
"Our photo albums and now our cell phones are full of those pictures and full of those memories. They're mostly happy memories, but it's essential to remember the unhappy things as well," said Kyle Emerick with the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, "To recall the mistakes we've made, the lessons we've learned. To ponder what we need to learn about where we went wrong."
Victims also included disabled people, homosexuals, and political dissidents.
Historians say between 11 million to 17 million people perished in the holocaust.