Faith leaders reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Speakers highlighted the importance to remember the holocaust as a sign of humanity and to reflect on what went wrong.

"Our photo albums and now our cell phones are full of those pictures and full of those memories. They're mostly happy memories, but it's essential to remember the unhappy things as well," said Kyle Emerick with the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, "To recall the mistakes we've made, the lessons we've learned. To ponder what we need to learn about where we went wrong."