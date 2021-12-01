TEGNA Foundation helps Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

TEGNA, the parent company of FOX43, gave a $10,000 grant to the Central PA Food Bank for the work it has done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank now has some extra money to spend helping Pennsylvanians, thanks to FOX43's parent company, TEGNA.

FOX43 General Manager Chris Topf presented a $10,000 check to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank on Tuesday.

It is from grant money from the TEGNA Foundation, which supports non-profit organizations that serve our communities.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank has increased its need by more than 50 percent, helping communities and families who never thought they would need the help.

The executive director of the food bank, Joe Arthur, says this money will help serve 60,000 meals.

Arthur also says the need for food now is even greater than what they saw back in the spring.

If you'd like to help the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, you can either donate your money - or time by volunteering.