TEGNA Foundation donates to Salvation Army

YORK, Pa. — The Salvation Army now has some extra money to help Pennsylvanian's -- thanks to our parent company, TEGNA.

FOX43's General manager Chris Topf presented the organization with a 75-hundred dollar check on Thursday out the Salvation Army in downtown York.

The grant money comes from the TEGNA foundation, which supports non-profit organizations that serve our communities.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Salvation Army has had to deal with fewer volunteers and lower donations, in part, due to their fundraising events having to be cancelled.

Major Tom Babbitt says this money will help them buy equipment that will make getting food to more people, easier. "The need for food this year has been tremendous. As you know with some people out of work and reduced hours, people are trying to decide do I pay my rent, my bills, or do I eat, so this donation is very helpful," said Major Tom.

