17-year-old with autism hosts first solo art exhibit in Lancaster

You can view the display all throughout the month. April is Autism Awareness Month, and he is ready to share his work during this important time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old of Manheim Township with autism has taken his artwork to the next level.

Joseph Roach opened his first solo art exhibition at Mulberry Art Studios on Friday. The display runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Roach was diagnosed with autism at 5, and his drawings and paintings help him thrive.

You can view the display all throughout the month. April is Autism Awareness Month, and Roach is ready to share his work during this important time.

"I'm autistic but mostly artistic," Roach said. "I spend hours creating, and everything I create comes out different. I have a passion to see others find their full potential."

His goal is to go influence kids who also struggle with autism.