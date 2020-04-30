Teen shot in leg in Lancaster, police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Beaver Street in Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that has left a teen in the hospital.

On April 30 around 1:30 p.m., officials responded to the area of the 200 block of South Queen Street for a report of shots fired.

While en route, police were told that a person with a gun shot wound to the leg was last seen walking south on South Queen Street.

Upon arrival, police located the juvenile victim near the intersection of South Queen Street and Conestoga Street.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive the injury.

After canvassing the area, police determined that the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Beaver Street after locating spent shell casings.